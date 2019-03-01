autoevolution

smart forease+ Is All About a Yellow Roof and the Lack of Windows

1 Mar 2019
At the Geneva Motor Show next week, the successor of last year’s smart forease concept, the forease+, will show its yellow roof, lack of side windows and duck tail.
Presented as a less “playful, and more scaled back” smart, the forease+ also draws inspiration from older concepts like the forstars of 2012 or the fourjoy of 2013, but adds all the required components to make it a car of its age, connected and electric.

Visually, the exterior is clearly dominated by the flat roof that extends far towards the rear, made of a light hard shell covered in a bright yellow textile fabric.

Then comes the revelation that there are no side windows on this car, and the three active LED elements fitted at the front are not enclosed in glass.

On the interior, a wide choice of materials, mostly yellow-colored, make the forease+ as bright as a car can be.

The seats of the concept are wrapped in a combination of black nappa leather and microfibre, the steering wheel, door sills, and beltlines covered with microfibre in anthracite, and the door center panels come in nappa leather.

"As a stylish and well-thought-out idea, the smart forease+ shows the spirit of the brand: individual scaled back and sustainable. The show car is also an impressive statement of coolness and urbanity typical of smart," said in a statement Katrin Adt, head of smart.

The concept uses as a platform the EQ fortwo cabrio, a model that is powered by a 17.6-kWh battery and a 60 kW electric motor.

The forease+ concept to be shown next week in Geneva will of course not make it into production. From 2020, smart is poised to become the world’s first brand to make a complete switch from internal combustion engines to electric power.

Already smart is being sold as an electric-only car in the U.S., Canada, and Norway.
