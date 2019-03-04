autoevolution

Tesla to Unveil Model Y on March 14, First Details Released

4 Mar 2019, 9:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
On the day SpaceX’s Crew Dragon made history in orbit by docking unaided with the International Space Station, Elon Musk announced a major premiere for the other major company he runs, Tesla.
8 photos
2019 Tesla Model Y design teaserTesla Model Y renderingTesla Model Y renderingTesla Model Y rendering processTesla Model Y rendering processTesla Model Y rendering processTesla Model Y rendering process
As per a tweet posted by Musk on Sunday, the highly anticipated Tesla Model Y will be shown for the first time publicly on March 14, at the Los Angeles Design Studio, where those attending will get the chance to take tha car for a spin. 

Responding to queries to the original post from his Twitter followers, Musk said the full details on the car will be made public at the event, including pricing. Until then, he revealed what we were all expecting: the Model Y will be a tad more expensive than the Model 3, because it is, well, bigger.

The increase in price will not bring with it increased range, but at the contrary. Since the Model Y will use the same battery as the 3, the range is expected to be less impressive.

“Model Y unveil event on March 14 at LA Design Studio,” Musk said in his tweet. "Model Y, being an SUV, is about 10% bigger than Model 3, so it will cost about 10% more & have slightly less range for the same battery. Detailed specs & pricing will be provided, as well as test rides in Y.”

The Model Y will be the fourth and for now the last new model planned by Tesla. The car will be built on the same platform as the 3, as will be an SUV smaller than the X.

This is the first car in the Tesla lineup to be manufactured in China and the U.S. alike. Debunking initial rumors that the Y will be manufactured solely in China, Musk said at the beginning of the year Americans will get a home-grown Y.

“Shanghai Giga will produce affordable versions of 3/Y for greater China,” said the billionaire at the time, adding that the Fremont facility will be in charge with “higher cost versions of Model 3/Y."
tesla model y Tesla model y Elon Musk Shanghai
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 CoupeMercedes-AMG GLE 43 Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATICMercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Medium SUVMercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATICMercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Medium SUVJAGUAR XEJAGUAR XE CompactLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo Spyder ExoticAll car models  
 
 