Ripley the Dummy Astronaut Ready for Liftoff Onboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon

5 Tesla Jobs Up for Grabs in Shanghai, China

4 Tesla Model Y New Image Surfaces on Twitter

3 Tesla’s New Plant In China To Churn Out 500,000 Vehicles A Year

2 Tesla Model Y Gets the Green Light, Reveal Expected In Spring 2019

1 Tesla Model Y Could Cost Between $35,000 And $40,000

More on this:

Tesla to Unveil Model Y on March 14, First Details Released

On the day SpaceX’s Crew Dragon made history in orbit by docking unaided with the International Space Station, Elon Musk announced a major premiere for the other major company he runs, Tesla. 8 photos



Responding to queries to the original post from his Twitter followers, Musk said the full details on the car will be made public at the event, including pricing. Until then, he revealed what we were all expecting: the Model Y will be a tad more expensive than the



The increase in price will not bring with it increased range, but at the contrary. Since the Model Y will use the same battery as the 3, the range is expected to be less impressive.



“Model Y unveil event on March 14 at LA Design Studio,” Musk said in his tweet. "Model Y, being an SUV, is about 10% bigger than Model 3, so it will cost about 10% more & have slightly less range for the same battery. Detailed specs & pricing will be provided, as well as test rides in Y.”



The Model Y will be the fourth and for now the last new model planned by Tesla. The car will be built on the same platform as the 3, as will be an SUV smaller than the



This is the first car in the Tesla lineup to be manufactured in China and the U.S. alike. Debunking initial rumors that the Y will be manufactured solely in China, Musk said at the beginning of the year Americans will get a home-grown Y.



“Shanghai Giga will produce affordable versions of 3/Y for greater China,” said the billionaire at the time, adding that the Fremont facility will be in charge with “higher cost versions of Model 3/Y." Model Y unveil event on March 14 at LA Design Studio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 3 martie 2019 As per a tweet posted by Musk on Sunday, the highly anticipated Tesla Model Y will be shown for the first time publicly on March 14, at the Los Angeles Design Studio, where those attending will get the chance to take tha car for a spin.Responding to queries to the original post from his Twitter followers, Musk said the full details on the car will be made public at the event, including pricing. Until then, he revealed what we were all expecting: the Model Y will be a tad more expensive than the Model 3 , because it is, well, bigger.The increase in price will not bring with it increased range, but at the contrary. Since the Model Y will use the same battery as the 3, the range is expected to be less impressive.“Model Y unveil event on March 14 at LA Design Studio,” Musk said in his tweet. "Model Y, being an SUV, is about 10% bigger than Model 3, so it will cost about 10% more & have slightly less range for the same battery. Detailed specs & pricing will be provided, as well as test rides in Y.”The Model Y will be the fourth and for now the last new model planned by Tesla. The car will be built on the same platform as the 3, as will be ansmaller than the X This is the first car in the Tesla lineup to be manufactured in China and the U.S. alike. Debunking initial rumors that the Y will be manufactured solely in China, Musk said at the beginning of the year Americans will get a home-grown Y.“Shanghai Giga will produce affordable versions of 3/Y for greater China,” said the billionaire at the time, adding that the Fremont facility will be in charge with “higher cost versions of Model 3/Y."