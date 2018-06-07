New Rocket Design Burns Itself to Generate Thrust

Tesla Model Y New Image Surfaces on Twitter

Another of the Tesla's “fully vegan” cars, the Model Y, still doesn’t have an official launch date, but that doesn’t mean Elon Musk and Tesla lovers can’t continue teasing the upcoming crossover. 4 photos



As for the “fully vegan” phrase, it comes straight from Musk’s mouth, who ushered it as a means to describe the use of synthetic leather instead of real one in the build of the interior.



The Model Y will be the fourth and for now the last of the car lineup planned by Tesla. It is to be the smaller brother on the



Its name designation is supposed to create, together with the names of the other cars, the word S3XY. Musk would have originally gone for SEXY, but thanks to opposition from Ford, which also trademarked the name 3 for one of its cars, Tesla had to backtrack.



The Model Y, which is supposed to be a revolution in manufacturing, will not be assembled in Fremont, but possibly at a new facility which would be built in China.



Until the new plant is ready, it is however likely initial production models would roll off assembly lines at the existing Fremont plant. An official announcement is to be made on the subject by the end of the year.



Earlier in February, Musk hinted to a production goal for the Model Y that raised a lot of eyebrows. Still caught in the middle of production issues with the 3, Musk said the production numbers for the new SUV would stand at one million units per year.

