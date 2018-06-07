autoevolution
 

Tesla Model Y New Image Surfaces on Twitter

Another of the Tesla's “fully vegan” cars, the Model Y, still doesn’t have an official launch date, but that doesn’t mean Elon Musk and Tesla lovers can’t continue teasing the upcoming crossover.
On Wednesday, on the Tesla Model 3 Owner’s Club Twitter account, a new image surfaced showing the model tha represents the last letter in Musk’s S3XY car lineup. With it, came a little piece of information that claims the Y would be unveiled a long time from now, in March 2019.

As for the “fully vegan” phrase, it comes straight from Musk’s mouth, who ushered it as a means to describe the use of synthetic leather instead of real one in the build of the interior.

The Model Y will be the fourth and for now the last of the car lineup planned by Tesla. It is to be the smaller brother on the X, built on the platform used for the 3.

Its name designation is supposed to create, together with the names of the other cars, the word S3XY. Musk would have originally gone for SEXY, but thanks to opposition from Ford, which also trademarked the name 3 for one of its cars, Tesla had to backtrack.

The Model Y, which is supposed to be a revolution in manufacturing, will not be assembled in Fremont, but possibly at a new facility which would be built in China.

Until the new plant is ready, it is however likely initial production models would roll off assembly lines at the existing Fremont plant. An official announcement is to be made on the subject by the end of the year.

Earlier in February, Musk hinted to a production goal for the Model Y that raised a lot of eyebrows. Still caught in the middle of production issues with the 3, Musk said the production numbers for the new SUV would stand at one million units per year.
