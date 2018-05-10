Mystery Tesla Car Shows Up in New Official Video

Tesla is a company that doesn’t do business like other automakers. It is unorthodox when it comes to its relationship with the media, its customers, and investors.

For a few years now, Musk has made a habit of informing the world about the company’s plans via short Youtube videos rather than long boring meetings. On Wednesday he did it again, after posting a video titled Tesla 2018.



The music video-like clip shows the Fremont manufacturing facility, the people working there, Teslas by the dozens lineup both on and off assembly lines, the Semi and much more.



What catches the eye is a car featured 15-seconds or so into the video, seen partially wrapped somewhere on the Fremont premises.



Currently, Tesla is officially working on the fourth model in its range, the Y. This car has been described as either an SUV or a CUV. Both this car types are taller, usually, than the one pictured here, making the appearance a very fascinating one.



Aside from the mysterious car shown in the clip, Tesla has also released one image showing the future generation Roadster, this time on the interior.



The Model Y is to be the smaller brother on the X, built on the platform used for the 3. Musk plans to manufacture it in a new facility, probably in China and has set a production goal of one million units per year.

In the foreseeable future, the Model Y will be the fourth and last of the car lineup planned by Elon Musk. Together with the S, 3, and X, the Tesla line-up is supposed to spell S3XY.