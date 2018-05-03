Tesla to Manufacture Model Y in 2020 in New Facility

It’s not every day we get to see people debating more on the production issues of a carmaker than on the car models rolling off assembly lines.
Having solved the problem of making EVs a hit on most markets, Tesla is now hard at work trying to make people feel at ease about the future of its manufacturing processes and deliveries.
The Model Y will be the fourth and for now the last of the car lineup planned by Elon Musk. Rumor was until recently the car will hit the roads as soon as 2019, but that deadline was pushed by the billionaire to 2020 during Tesla’s conference call on Wednesday.
Talking about the Model Y, Musk said the car would be a revolution in manufacturing. He didn’t elaborate on the subject, aside from the fact that the car will not be assembled in Fremont, but somewhere else, at a location to be announced by the end of the year.
According to rumors in the industry, the new facility might be located in China. That would put Tesla right in the center of car heaven, the world’s largest auto market, and one with a huge appetite for electric vehicles.
Last year, Musk said Tesla is looking at all possible way to cut production costs for the Model Y. Establishing a factory in China might solve a part of that problem as well. Back in February, Musk hinted at a production goal for the Model Y of one million units per year.
The Model Y, according to Musk’s plan, is to be the smaller brother on the X, built on the platform used for the 3. Until the new plant is ready, it is likely initial production models would roll off assembly lines at the existing Fremont plant.
“We are going to make some capital investments towards the end of this year related to Model Y. I don’t want to jump the gun on those, but I think we’ve got a good plan. I’m pretty excited about how we’re designing Model Y,” Musk said during a conference talk with financial analysts in April.
