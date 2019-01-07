Tesla Model Y Could Cost Between $35,000 And $40,000

Shanghai Giga will produce affordable versions of 3/Y for greater China. All Model S/X & higher cost versions of Model 3/Y will still be built in US for WW market, incl China.

¨¨¨ Unannounced details about the upcoming Model Y from a little birdie:



- AWD only

- $35-$40k base price

- 250+ mile base model

- Autopilot HW 3.5 (with the possibility of a Tesla-designed Radar system, more

cameras than current AP, no LIDAR)

- L4 FSD-ready from launch