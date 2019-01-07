Tesla Model Y Could Cost Between $35,000 And $40,000

After Elon Musk announced with great pomp and circumstance that Shanghai Gigafactory would manufacture “affordable versions” of the Model 3 and Model Y for China, the electric crossover comes back to our attention thanks to The Tesla Show. First things first, the Y in S3XY will come exclusively with all-wheel drive according to the podcast.
Among the “unannounced details” posted on Twitter, we’re also served with a starting price that would range from $35,000 to $40,000 for the entry-level configuration. Autopilot hardware 3.5 with “more cameras” and “no LIDAR” is also mentioned, along with Level 4 self-driving technologies.
Level 4 refers to autonomous intervention from the vehicle when things go wrong or in the case of a system failure. The option to override the controls remains, serving as the differentiator against Level 5 according to the Society of Automotive Engineers.
Even though previous reports suggested the Model Y would use a different platform, we’re inclined to believe the electric crossover will borrow most of its underpinnings from the Model 3. The minimum range is expected to be similar to the Model 3 with all-wheel drive.
There’s no denying the Y would cost more than the equivalent 3, and the body style translates to a hatchback instead of a trunk lid. In other words, the Model Y will feature more cargo capacity than the sedan. Despite rumors according to which the Model Y would be offered with a seven-seat option, we’re almost certain that Tesla will keep things sensible.
A concept previewing the Model Y is expected in the spring of 2019. The working prototype could premiere in March 2019, and if Elon Musk is to be believed, the electric crossover would require 328 feet of wiring.
If everything goes to plan, the Model Y could enter production by the end of 2019. In the worst case scenario, Fremont and Shanghai could start making the Model Y no later than the first quarter of 2020.
Shanghai Giga will produce affordable versions of 3/Y for greater China. All Model S/X & higher cost versions of Model 3/Y will still be built in US for WW market, incl China.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2019
¨¨¨ Unannounced details about the upcoming Model Y from a little birdie:— The Tesla Show (@TheTeslaShow) January 6, 2019
- AWD only
- $35-$40k base price
- 250+ mile base model
- Autopilot HW 3.5 (with the possibility of a Tesla-designed Radar system, more
cameras than current AP, no LIDAR)
- L4 FSD-ready from launch