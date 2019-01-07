autoevolution

Tesla Model Y Could Cost Between $35,000 And $40,000

7 Jan 2019, 15:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
After Elon Musk announced with great pomp and circumstance that Shanghai Gigafactory would manufacture “affordable versions” of the Model 3 and Model Y for China, the electric crossover comes back to our attention thanks to The Tesla Show. First things first, the Y in S3XY will come exclusively with all-wheel drive according to the podcast.
8 photos
2019 Tesla Model Y design teaserTesla Model Y renderingTesla Model Y renderingTesla Model Y rendering processTesla Model Y rendering processTesla Model Y rendering processTesla Model Y rendering process
Among the “unannounced details” posted on Twitter, we’re also served with a starting price that would range from $35,000 to $40,000 for the entry-level configuration. Autopilot hardware 3.5 with “more cameras” and “no LIDAR” is also mentioned, along with Level 4 self-driving technologies.

Level 4 refers to autonomous intervention from the vehicle when things go wrong or in the case of a system failure. The option to override the controls remains, serving as the differentiator against Level 5 according to the Society of Automotive Engineers.

Even though previous reports suggested the Model Y would use a different platform, we’re inclined to believe the electric crossover will borrow most of its underpinnings from the Model 3. The minimum range is expected to be similar to the Model 3 with all-wheel drive.

There’s no denying the Y would cost more than the equivalent 3, and the body style translates to a hatchback instead of a trunk lid. In other words, the Model Y will feature more cargo capacity than the sedan. Despite rumors according to which the Model Y would be offered with a seven-seat option, we’re almost certain that Tesla will keep things sensible.

A concept previewing the Model Y is expected in the spring of 2019. The working prototype could premiere in March 2019, and if Elon Musk is to be believed, the electric crossover would require 328 feet of wiring.

If everything goes to plan, the Model Y could enter production by the end of 2019. In the worst case scenario, Fremont and Shanghai could start making the Model Y no later than the first quarter of 2020.

tesla model y price Tesla rumors
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 