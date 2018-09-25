2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Tuned by Brabus Makes 700 HP

Japanese Robots Touch Down on Asteroid, Send Back Photos

Meet the brand new Brabus 700 Widestar, a body conversion and engine tune for the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63. It's as predictable as it is cool. 18 photos AMG GT and E63. So the Brabus power pack was naturally going to boost the output to a nice, round 700 HP . That's in metric ponies, and it matches the standard Lamborghini Aventador.



Of course, Brabus is no stranger to putting powerful engines in AMG models. Torque is also up, though not as significantly as the power. Without changing the displacement, the tuner was only able to take this 4-liter from 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) to 950 Nm (701 lb-ft). We too regret the end of the big displacement AMG era.



Still, these upgrades allow the 700 Widestar to shave a tenth of a second from its 0 to 10 km/h time and reach a new top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph).



The design is sure to divide some opinions. We like the bumper more than the stock one, but hood scoops are known to be pointless on most modern cars. Still, it wouldn't be called a Widestar if it weren't for the extra 100 extra millimeters of fender sticking out from the already muscular G63.



The rear end sports its mesh and bumper redesign, as well as a large top-mounted wing. A new exhaust system, still sticking out the side, makes the V8 sound extra-naughty. Brabus also installed a set of its 23-inch “Platinum Edition” Monoblock forged wheels. Of course, they took the liberty to replace nearly all the Mercedes logos with their own. We stopped counting at twenty.



A custom interior is presented with black leather, and Alcantara inserts. It refreshes the G63's already expensive cabin. But if that's not enough for you, the company also did a bold



