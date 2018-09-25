autoevolution
 

BMW X1 Takes on Volvo XC40 to See Who Does Luxury Best

The Volvo XC40 has taken on a number of rivals this year, including the fat Jaguar and the BMW X2 or even the larger XC60. But we think its only big rival is the X1.
Both are expected to deliver the qualities of a premium car but at half the price of a big X5 or XC90. And it's comfort and refinement which people are most after, not handling.

In this regard, the BMW X1 appears to be at a disadvantage. It's one of the few models BMW makes on a MINI-like front-wheel-drive platform. That by itself is not a problem, but the setup is sporty, too tight to cope with road imperfections. The result is a crossover that doesn't feel like it belongs in the premium segment.

The powertrain is pretty good, though. It's got a 2-liter turbo with 228-hp, and even though the Volvo has 20 more horsepower on paper, the reviewers say they feel the same on the road. Despite this and a lack of weight, the X1 is less frugal as well.

The XC40 scores major points for its stylish interior. It's way better designed and has features you'd see in larger Volvo models, such as the digital dashboard, the tablet infotainment, and 360-degree camera, all of which are lacking in the BMW.

The downside is that figuring out where everything takes time. But you can forgive it when the XC40 has comfortable seats. The Swedish automaker also does safety systems better. There's a lot of them, but they don't freak out all the time.

Any major downsides? You bet. For example, the 2-liter turbo engine in this is rough and has major lag, while the tuning on the auto gearbox isn't as good. The reviewers were also less than enthusiastic about the stop-start system, described as "so bad."

