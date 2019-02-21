2020 Audi A5 Sportback Spied With New Lights, Is Getting Ready for Mild Hybrid

The Audi A5 doesn't look as bad as the A4, but it's still getting a mid-life facelift in about a year. This is first the prototype to be spotted, the A5 Sportback, seen undergoing winter testing. Of course, the two other bodies will get the same looks.

10 photos



Bumper changes are pretty minimal at the front, but we could see more stuff being added. What we can see is a new, larger fishnet mesh for the grille, perhaps a beefier frame as well. Meanwhile, the rear features large rectangular tips that are oversized, but still connected to the exhaust system on the left. The right one is a fake, so this is probably a 2-liter model. Also, the taillights have received a nice refresh.



The A5 Sportback and its two performance cousins are one of the most practical sports coupes in this segment, having a liftback hatch. Its interior is well built, but not up to the latest standards of Audi interior design. Will they address this issue during the facelift?



The German magazines said the A4 would get the same dashboard as the A6/7/8, but we don't see anything of the sort happening. If you look closely enough, the tablet-like infotainment can still be seen in our spyshots. If we're honest, having buttons for everything is much better. The decision not to switch to the latest tech is mirrored by Mercedes-Benz, who left the C-Class without a panoramic screen.



