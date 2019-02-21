autoevolution

2020 Audi A5 Sportback Spied With New Lights, Is Getting Ready for Mild Hybrid

21 Feb 2019, 18:31 UTC
The Audi A5 doesn't look as bad as the A4, but it's still getting a mid-life facelift in about a year. This is first the prototype to be spotted, the A5 Sportback, seen undergoing winter testing. Of course, the two other bodies will get the same looks.
Unlike the A5 models, which looked unpolished at first, this thing seems ready. Unlike the A4 sedan, the A5 isn't getting a brand new headlight, just a small refresh for the projectors inside. Audi has one of the biggest budgets of any automaker for this kind of tech, but coupes and four-door coupes are still a niche market.

Bumper changes are pretty minimal at the front, but we could see more stuff being added. What we can see is a new, larger fishnet mesh for the grille, perhaps a beefier frame as well. Meanwhile, the rear features large rectangular tips that are oversized, but still connected to the exhaust system on the left. The right one is a fake, so this is probably a 2-liter model. Also, the taillights have received a nice refresh.

The A5 Sportback and its two performance cousins are one of the most practical sports coupes in this segment, having a liftback hatch. Its interior is well built, but not up to the latest standards of Audi interior design. Will they address this issue during the facelift?

The German magazines said the A4 would get the same dashboard as the A6/7/8, but we don't see anything of the sort happening. If you look closely enough, the tablet-like infotainment can still be seen in our spyshots. If we're honest, having buttons for everything is much better. The decision not to switch to the latest tech is mirrored by Mercedes-Benz, who left the C-Class without a panoramic screen.

The real magic will happen under the hood. Mild hybrid engines will be adopted on mass, with a 12V circuit for the 2-liter units and perhaps a 48V one for the more expensive V6 ones.
2020 Audi A5 Audi A5 facelift Audi A5 Sportback spyshots
