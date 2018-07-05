NASA Brings Mars InSight Mission to a City Near You

Spyshots: 2019 Audi Q3 Caught Undisguised, Looks Like a Mini Q8

The 2nd generation Audi Q3 is likely to debut within the coming months, but we can give you a sneak peak of its design thank to our latest spyshots. 14 photos SUV is finally making the transition to the MQB platform, bringing new technology, features, and design.



While we have seen the Q3 on multiple occasions already, it's never looked so "revealed," similar to the



But we are mostly taken aback by the similarities between the new Q3 and the



Strong shoulder lines combined with large exhaust tips, which are admittedly fake, give the Q3 a sporty appearance. Of course, not all models will get this body kit, nor should they come with the basic halogen headlights seen here.



As far as the engines are concerned, the Q3 should combine familiar units with brand new ones. The test prototype is front-wheel-drive, likely packing a 1.5 TFSI or a de-tuned 2.0-liter diesel. The range should go from a 115 HP 1-liter to a 200 HP 2-liter, maybe even above that.



Speaking of which, the new A1 doesn't come with any diesel engines, suggesting Audi has stopped working with the 1.6 TDI . At least one plug-in hybrid system will be available in the Q3, as well as an S or RS performance model. In most cases, the engines will be matched to a 7-speed S tronic gearbox, though the American market might receive an 8-speed auto instead. The Q3 project was slightly delayed by all the extra engine testing brought about by the Dieselgate scandal. However, the compactis finally making the transition to the MQB platform, bringing new technology, features, and design.While we have seen the Q3 on multiple occasions already, it's never looked so "revealed," similar to the A1 supermini just before it came out. Just like the Tiguan sister model, the transition to a new architecture will make it both wider and longer than before.But we are mostly taken aback by the similarities between the new Q3 and the flagship Q8 model. This can most easily be seen in the octagonal grille design and the little notch at the bottom of the headlights, both features which we'll see on the e-tron quattro as well.Strong shoulder lines combined with large exhaust tips, which are admittedly fake, give the Q3 a sporty appearance. Of course, not all models will get this body kit, nor should they come with the basic halogen headlights seen here.As far as the engines are concerned, the Q3 should combine familiar units with brand new ones. The test prototype is front-wheel-drive, likely packing a 1.5 TFSI or a de-tuned 2.0-liter diesel. The range should go from a 1151-liter to a 200 HP 2-liter, maybe even above that.Speaking of which, the new A1 doesn't come with any diesel engines, suggesting Audi has stopped working with the 1.6. At least one plug-in hybrid system will be available in the Q3, as well as an S or RS performance model. In most cases, the engines will be matched to a 7-speed S tronic gearbox, though the American market might receive an 8-speed auto instead.