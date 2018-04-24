2019 Audi A1 Sportback Spied Completely Undisguised

Audi is putting the final touches on the all-new A1 supermini 5-door. Our spy photographers were able to capture every exterior feature in detail, suggesting an official unveiling is just around the corner.

14 photos



Just like Polo, the A1 now has a "one size fits all" attitude. Gone is the 3-door body with which is started, while the wheelbase and girth of the car have grown noticeably.



About half of all A1 buyers are new to the four-ring brand, so putting the best foot forward is crucial. The style is also a big part of what makes a small premium car. So the A1 is just as brash as the Q2. Unlike something like an A8, there's not a single understated bone in the hatchback's body.



The front bumper looks like something stolen from the RS4 - honeycomb grille, aero blades and a hexagonal frame that sticks out. Unfortunately, most of the intakes are fake.



The prototype also has side skirts, which the manufacturer has to glue on the metal bodywork, so this could be the S Line body kit or some sports trim level we don't know about yet. Meanwhile, the back features 3D taillights and fake grilles, a bit like the Civic Type R.



Engine-wise, the A1 should be almost identical to the Polo and Ibiza. While auto reviews will tell you to buy the 150 horsepower 1.5 TFSI, the 1.0 TFSI with up to 115 HP will do the job just fine.



We also hope that there's going to be a 200 HP 2-liter turbo under the hood, just like in the Polo GTI. A bit further down the line, the S1 should arrive with even more power.



When in production, the A1 will be far more colorful than this all-black prototype. You should even be able to order a red dashboard or yellow door pockets. Our best guess puts the debut somewhere between late May and July, right after the The A1 is based on the same MQB A0 platform as the new VW Polo. This gives it access not only to the same engines, but also infotainment or safety features.Just like Polo, the A1 now has a "one size fits all" attitude. Gone is the 3-door body with which is started, while the wheelbase and girth of the car have grown noticeably.About half of all A1 buyers are new to the four-ring brand, so putting the best foot forward is crucial. The style is also a big part of what makes a small premium car. So the A1 is just as brash as the Q2. Unlike something like an A8, there's not a single understated bone in the hatchback's body.The front bumper looks like something stolen from the RS4 - honeycomb grille, aero blades and a hexagonal frame that sticks out. Unfortunately, most of the intakes are fake.The prototype also has side skirts, which the manufacturer has to glue on the metal bodywork, so this could be the S Line body kit or some sports trim level we don't know about yet. Meanwhile, the back features 3D taillights and fake grilles, a bit like the Civic Type R.Engine-wise, the A1 should be almost identical to the Polo and Ibiza. While auto reviews will tell you to buy the 150 horsepower 1.5 TFSI, the 1.0 TFSI with up to 115will do the job just fine.We also hope that there's going to be a 200 HP 2-liter turbo under the hood, just like in the Polo GTI. A bit further down the line, the S1 should arrive with even more power.When in production, the A1 will be far more colorful than this all-black prototype. You should even be able to order a red dashboard or yellow door pockets. Our best guess puts the debut somewhere between late May and July, right after the Q8 SUV.