Audi Q8 Is Sporty and Imposing, Says First Review

SUV

TDI

HP

If you wanted a car that looked like an Audi A5 but rode like the Q7, we have good news. The all-new Q8 will compete with the Range Rover Sport, BMW X6, and Mercedes GLE Coupe.But the thing is, this is the first time Audi has made an-coupe hybrid, so it's a step into the unknown for one of the biggest names in the luxury car business.So then, we need a review to know what to expect from the sexiest high-rider Audi has ever built. An event was organized in the middle of the Atacama desert, a rugged, windy but interesting backdrop for the golden SUV.The design is very striking, and we've learned an interesting piece of information. The mirrors are identical to those of the Lamborghini Urus, which was designed in close proximity to the Q8. Many people noted that they do create some wind noise at higher speeds.That being said, those expecting an Audi version of the Italian super-SUV will be disappointed, as the Q8 isn't a hot-blooded car. The only engine available at first is a 3.0with 286, the same as in the VW Touareg. Later on, a 3.0 TFSI will be added, and we know an RS version is under development.While the platform is shared with the Q7, the cabin isn't the same. It's more closely related to the A6, A7, and A8, in that it comes with double screens for the dashboard. The one at the top controls things like navigation or media, while the bottom one has climate control, and other vehicle settings.As standard, the Q8 should come with air suspension in most markets. Combined with a lowered ride height and sharper steering, this has been tuned to deliver a more enjoyable driving experience. The off-road mode can jack the car up by up to 50mm, while dynamic mode brings it 40mm lower than standard.