Audi R8 GT Facelift Spied Testing at the Nurburgring

10 Oct 2018, 20:20 UTC ·
With production paint and a body kit that hints at the GT version, the updated Audi R8 recently took to the Nurburgring. Just look at the size of those exhausts!
Audi made it quite clear that this should be the last generation of the R8. It hasn't been selling all that well, and in the era of electric cars, it doesn't have the marketing impact as the original "German supercar" did.

But even though it's not the most beautiful performance car ever made, we're going to be sorry to see it go. This facelift is, fortunately, being taken quite seriously, as both cosmetic and performance upgrades are planned.

Both the R8 and its respective Lamborghini V10 counterpart have a certain way of operating: you get as much power in the normal car after the facelift as the performance one used to have.

That might mean 640 HP instead of 610 for the R8 GT, thanks to tech from the Huracan Performante. And based on the carbon fiber rear wing, we are dealing with the GT model here, which also sports exhaust pipes the size of a Clydesdale horse hoof.

We love what they've done to the design. The R8's weird vertical blades have been replaced by standard grilles with hints of geometric design. Meanwhile, the rear end is better tied together by that massive black chicken wire. Only fans of the original will notice that the diffuser and side skirts have also changed a little.

Based on the fact that the prototype is testing in full production paint, the debut of the R8 facelift can't be more than three months away. And while rumors of V6 versions refuse to die down, suggesting they are needed in China, we still don't see anything to support downsizing. Audi has plenty of other V6 performance vehicles in the lineup or on the way, ranging from the S4 sedan and going all the way up to big ones like the next S7 or SQ8.
