BMW 8 Series UK Review Talks About Small Rear Seats, Annoying Features

That's right, Carwow took another look at the flagship coupe, and as we expected, practicality is an issue, though there are other areas where corners have been cut. Looking at the immense body of the 8 Series, you would never think that people could feel cramped inside, but those riding in the back may have their legs crushed while experiencing claustrophobia.That's not a problem with its main rival, the Mercedes S-Class Coupe. Also, the cabin design isn't as flashy and opulent, and the reviewer noted the lack of metallic finish on the window switches. Just as the rear seats are tight, so too are the door pockets and the cup holders.It's no wonder then that four-door coupes have become so popular. The 8 Series will have a Gran Coupe four-door version with a longer wheelbase in the coming months. But that will still share the "five annoying things."More specifically, the M Sport package has too many fake air vents, and the exhaust is needlessly large while the sound pumped into the cabin is actually from the speakers. You can use an app to unlock the car if you don't like the oversized key, but it only works for Android, while the infotainment only connects to Apple. Are you supposed to carry around two devices?Of course, there are also things which the 8 Series does brilliantly. The tech is cutting-edge, from the parking stuff to lane keeping and active safety. And while it may not be as posh as the Mercedes, it felt more agile and planted in the corners. Even this diesel model is swift, and it's not like you can get one of those from the S-Class Coupe. Just watch that thing slide around!