autoevolution

BMW 8 Series UK Review Talks About Small Rear Seats, Annoying Features

22 Feb 2019, 21:12 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The 8 Series is freaking exciting if you spend five seconds with the V8-powed M850i. But can you look past that and see what it's like to live with something like this? For that, you'll need a detailed UK review and an 840d model.
2 photos
BMW 8 Series UK Review Talks About Small Rear Seats, Annoying Features
That's right, Carwow took another look at the flagship coupe, and as we expected, practicality is an issue, though there are other areas where corners have been cut. Looking at the immense body of the 8 Series, you would never think that people could feel cramped inside, but those riding in the back may have their legs crushed while experiencing claustrophobia.

That's not a problem with its main rival, the Mercedes S-Class Coupe. Also, the cabin design isn't as flashy and opulent, and the reviewer noted the lack of metallic finish on the window switches. Just as the rear seats are tight, so too are the door pockets and the cup holders.

It's no wonder then that four-door coupes have become so popular. The 8 Series will have a Gran Coupe four-door version with a longer wheelbase in the coming months. But that will still share the "five annoying things."

More specifically, the M Sport package has too many fake air vents, and the exhaust is needlessly large while the sound pumped into the cabin is actually from the speakers. You can use an app to unlock the car if you don't like the oversized key, but it only works for Android, while the infotainment only connects to Apple. Are you supposed to carry around two devices?

Of course, there are also things which the 8 Series does brilliantly. The tech is cutting-edge, from the parking stuff to lane keeping and active safety. And while it may not be as posh as the Mercedes, it felt more agile and planted in the corners. Even this diesel model is swift, and it's not like you can get one of those from the S-Class Coupe. Just watch that thing slide around!

BMW 8 Series BMW M850i xDrive BMW 840d BMW Review
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 