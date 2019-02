SUV

How do we know? We watched a bunch of videos that we're sure some of our friends will enjoy. It all started with an Instagram clip that we eventually tracked down to one Alan Enileev, who seems to be a lottery winner of some sorts. It shows the M850i doing donuts in a parking lot which is relatively dry. The Russian also has a YouTube channel, and the 25-minute review features plenty of juicy driving scenes including some drone footage that would have been illegal to film anywhere else in the world.Russia is a playground if you can afford the cool toys, but it's not the only place in the world with snow, and other people have posted videos of themselves snow-drifting the M850i. One of them looks like a truck/doingdonuts in place, which is to be expected when you use permanent all-wheel drive.BMW revealed the X3 and X4 M this week, but we still think the M850i is cooler than both of them. How can you not love a long-wheelbase coupe with a new generation of twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8? It even sounds pretty good for a half-M car.The number 8 is lucky in some parts of the world, but for BMW, it hasn't been that great. The Z8 was badly received, and sales of the i8 ran out of steam. But the M850i goes back to the roots of the brand. It's a pantomime car for people who don't use their indicators and aren't concerned with your feelings. And if 530 horsepower isn't enough for you, there's a 600+M8 just around the corner. We can't wait to see that drifting as well.