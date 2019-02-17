Slammed Rolls-Royce Cullinan Is a Weird Drift Car Rendering

SUV

The Rolls-Royce brand is all about luxury, comfort, and class. But for some reason, people like to slam them to the ground and install bold body kits. We've got no problem with that, but a widebody Wraith is never going to be as cool as this Cullinan drift car rendering.The word rendering is really difficult to apply here. Where most car artists use Photoshop to add some new features to an official photo, Czech specialistmakes the whole thing in 3D. You may have seen his work on Instagram before, and although there are no brush strokes in this form of art, you could say he has a unique style.Fender flares are a common theme. The ones added to the Cullinan give it a bit of muscle over the shoulders. This Rocket Bunny look is matched to a unique aero kit that sucks theto the road. All the travel has been chopped from the suspension, while oversized wheels fill out the Rolls-Royce fenders.The back features an added air diffuser and exhaust pipes sticking out of the bumper. Also, the rear window has been covered up by a big louver-like element, similar to what you'd see on cars that we now consider "retro." Of course, everything looks cooler when you have coach doors.Of course, the Cullinan doesn't make a good drift car. It's not only the first Rolls-Royce SUV but also the first car they made with all-wheel-drive. Everything about this car is expensive and made for the exact opposite thing to drifting.You would never risk crashing a car where the fender costs as much as a kitchen rebuild and the interior has better materials than most hotels. That said, the Cullinan makes a lot of forwarding thrust from its 6.75-liter V12 engine producing 563 British horsepower.