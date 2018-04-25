BMW 1 Series Used Car Review: Common Problems of the 2011 Dream

We honestly don't know when BMW will launch the front-wheel-drive 1 Series, but it can't be more than a year. You probably want to collect the automotive gem that is the F20 hatchback, but there are a few things to consider before buying.
Even though it still looks relatively modern, the second-generation 1 Series is a pretty old model, debuting in 2011. You have to accept there are plenty of flaws baked into the cheapest BMW on offer.
Starting with the interior, we have to mention that the materials used are mostly hard, but durable. BMW leather seats are known for lasting a long time. However, the radio buttons with numbers on them can crack on the surface while the finish on the door grabs and dash knobs can wear out, flaws that are shared with the 3 Series.
Both the 1 and 3 Series have a known problem where the metal of the seat frames rusts. This affects only models made before November 2012, so have a quick look under there. Generally, the body of the car is rust-proof, at least for a decade or so.
Check for moisture in the car, particularly in the trunk and if a sunroof is fitted. Defective air conditioning units that leak condensation and a rattly steering rack are problems borrowed from the 1 Series' sedan big brother. They are obviously rare, but you need to know about them when buying.
Being a BMW, the 1er has some very cool but expensive options, such as the adaptive LED lights, iDrive or the Harman Kardon sound system.
The pre-facelift engines are sometimes borrowed from MINI, and the 1.6-liter is known to have a rattling noise at cold starts. BMW says there's no problem there, but something you have to accept.
The awkwardly placed timing chain can wear prematurely, which will cost you big bucks to fix, around €2,000. However, it's not uncommon for this to last even past the recommended 100,000km service. Look for the cars that had oil changes every year, not at the wonky BMW flexible intervals.
