Mazda3 Sport vs. Mazda CX-3 Review

Why buy a small crossover when a regular compact hatchback is cheaper and does the same job. But is it and does it? We're about to find out with his review of the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-3.

5 photos



The CX-3 is not based on this compact hatch, instead riding on a stretched version of the Mazda2 hatchback's platform. It's the one we don't get in America, but which gave us the



The Straight Pipes reviewers say that the CX-3 looks better, just like all Mazda SUVs are superior. It's not because we love high-riders, but due to an extra design infusion.



Horsepower is a very market-specific thing. But for this test, the Mazda3 Sport packs a 2.5-liter with 184-hp and 185 lb-ft of torque compared to the CX-3 which has a 2-liter rated at 146-hp and 146 lb-ft. It also has the top trim level with a 6-speed automatic and the AWD which you can't get on the Mazda3 unless you live in Japan.



Even though they look about the same size, the trunk in the Mazda3 is way more practical. The guys managed to get 9 big blue boxes in there with the seats down compared to just 6 in the



Even before starting the video, we knew both Mazda models would "drive great" but offer horrible infotainment. Honestly, it's not as bad as they make it sound, but the company has been stuck behind the curb for way too long.



Niggling flaws also include the cup holders, fake carbon trim, armrests and hard suspension. If you're after a cheap, sporty compact, you should buy the Elantra GT Sport. Do you guys agree?



Even though they both have the number "3" in their name, the two cars aren't directly related. Well... they are, but it's not like with a BMW 3 Series and X3.The CX-3 is not based on this compact hatch, instead riding on a stretched version of the Mazda2 hatchback's platform. It's the one we don't get in America, but which gave us the Toyota Yaris sedan. The Straight Pipes reviewers say that the CX-3 looks better, just like all Mazda SUVs are superior. It's not because we love high-riders, but due to an extra design infusion.is a very market-specific thing. But for this test, the Mazda3 Sport packs a 2.5-liter with 184-hp and 185 lb-ft of torque compared to the CX-3 which has a 2-liter rated at 146-hp and 146 lb-ft. It also has the top trim level with a 6-speed automatic and thewhich you can't get on the Mazda3 unless you live in Japan.Even though they look about the same size, the trunk in the Mazda3 is way more practical. The guys managed to get 9 big blue boxes in there with the seats down compared to just 6 in the CX-3. Even before starting the video, we knew both Mazda models would "drive great" but offer horrible infotainment. Honestly, it's not as bad as they make it sound, but the company has been stuck behind the curb for way too long.Niggling flaws also include the cup holders, fake carbon trim, armrests and hard suspension. If you're after a cheap, sporty compact, you should buy the Elantra GT Sport. Do you guys agree?