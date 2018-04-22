2019 Genesis G70 Should Be Your First Luxury Car, Consumer Reports Suggests

Can you imagine the BMW management board laughing at Hyundai when it decided to start the Genesis brand? Well, they're probably not laughing now, as the G70 could be the perfect alternative to the 3 Series.

Consumer Reports' preliminary review of the G70 says that it's supposed to give you the premium car experience without the ridiculous price tag. They quickly note that the Genesis brand ranks "excellent" for owner satisfaction. So the chances are that you will be pleased if you buy this sedan instead of the more traditional German nameplates.



Powertrain-wise, the G70 doesn't get any better than with the 3.3T HTRAC with the Dynamic package. The twin-turbocharged V6 is shared with the Kia Stinger GT, churning out 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet. But in previous



So how expensive is this car? Well, we don't know but expect the G70 to start in the mid-$30,000 range for a base RWD model. Considering that, the interior seems unreasonably plush, thanks to real leather with quality stitching.



We also spotted the optional 15-speaker Lexicon audio system with distinctive speaker grilles on the door panels. Perhaps the only noticeable kink in the armor is the infotainment system that's shared with other Kia and Hyundai models. But we appreciate the volume and tuning knobs on the center stack, as well as the conventional climate control system. And the Android Auto that you can't even buy in a BMW is standard here.



