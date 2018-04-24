2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Leaks Online Before Beijing Debut, Is a Looker

Have you ever feared that the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the CLS would cannibalize each other? Good. Then you should probably feel the same about the upcoming 2019 A-Class Sedan, which has just leaked online and the also-in-the-works second-generation CLA.

Speaking of the experience delivered by Mercedes-Benz's new compact proposals, the first As the three-pointed star has announced, the 2019 A-Class Sedan will make its official debut at this week's Beijing Auto Show. Unlike last year's BMW 1 Series Sedan, though, the new Merc will be a global product, so American and European customers should also get to enjoy it.Just one image of the compact saloon has leaked online and while the features of the production car are obviously not as wild as those displayed by the Concept A Sedan that previewed it at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show, the new sedan is a looker.To help you fill in the gaps until the complete image collection arrives, we've added a set of spyshots to the gallery above.The engine range of the 2018 A-Class Hatchback will be shared with the Sedan and there are two upcoming powertrains we find particularly interesting.We're referring to a 48V plug-in hybrid version that will offer around 31 miles (50 km) of electric range, as well as to the expected Mercedes-assault, which may include more than one version and could take things past the 400 hp border (we wouldn't rule out a 48V setup, either).As with the five-door version, the interior will be one of the strongest points of the car, redefining the standards of the segment. Speaking of the interior, this is an area where the A-Class Sedan will one-up the 2019 CLA , thanks to its less aggressive roofline.In the handling department, the A Sedan is expected to show a more conservative behavior compared to the CLA, but only time will tell.Speaking of the experience delivered by Mercedes-Benz's new compact proposals, the first 2018 A-Class reviews suggest this is the most premium small car out there, so we expect the Sedan to follow the same path.