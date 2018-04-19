autoevolution
 

2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class W177 Production Kicks Off

The first of eight new compacts to be produced by German manufacturer Mercedes-Benz, the new generation A-Class, began rolling off the assembly lines in Rastatt, Germany this week.
To be sold in Europe for prices starting at 30,231 Euro ($37,400) for the entry-level A 200 with a 6-speed manual transmission, the new A-Class promises, even since its presentation, to redefine the segment in terms of technologies used.

That includes a revised range of engines, the Mercedes Benz User Experience (MBUX – the first three-pointed star model to use this system) and an artificial intelligence assistant responding to the words "Hey Mercedes!"

All the models in the lineup (A200, A180 d, and A250) will be offered for a limited time with an Edition 1 trim. For an extra 7,021 euros ($8,600), buyers will get color highlights in Edition green, LED High-Performance headlamps, sports seats, and ambiance lighting is standard equipment.

Mercedes-Benz Cars starts an unprecedented ramp-up cascade with the A-Class,” said Markus Schäfer, the man in charge of production and supply for the carmaker.

“In our global production network, we can ramp-up the production of our vehicles in proven top quality and supply the global market even faster. Using modern industry 4.0 technologies, our plants are becoming even more flexible and efficient.”

Currently, Mercedes’ compact cars segment is comprised of the A-, B-Class, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA. The new compact breed that debuts with the A-Class W177 will comprise a total of eight models, including electric.

The Rastatt facility is thus already producing compact models from the fourth generation. It has been prepared for the arrival of future models by the addition of an expanded body-in-white shop (the place where the car’s body components are welded together) and other additional production areas.

This facility is the also pthe lace where compact electric vehicles from the newly-established EQ brand will be produced.
