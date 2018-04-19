2019 Mercedes A-Class Review Suggests Its the Most Premium Small Car

Mercedes is soon to unveil the sedan version of the new A-Class, which is exciting because it will have everything you see in this video. It's a review of the hatchback, shot during its European launch. It feels very safe to say that this is the most premium small car on the market right now.

Obviously, everybody has who's interested in this segment already has an opinion about the new A-Class. Some say the design is dull, others that it's diluting the Mercedes brand. But let's just watch one of the first reviews of this 2019 model.



Mat Watson from Carwow had to turn this into a sort of vlog, since he couldn't take his cameraman with him to the launch. But he seems pleased with the way the look of the thing, praising the Edition 1+ AMG Line combo. At the front, this gives you a big grille and those flying buttresses, plus some brightly colored accents.



Just like the CLS III, this new hatchback is less fussy. Most of the lines are soft, making it look like a pebble washed on the peach in this satin grey color.



Practicality was also a huge issue with the previous generation - trunk space, trunk opening, and legroom. The 2019 model addresses all those issues and then some. I probably didn't know you could get massaging seats in a car this small, but now Mercedes offers such a thing, and everyone will want it.



The MBUX infotainment system might seem like a gimmick designed to weasel you out of your hard-earned money. But we were impressed with the features we saw, particularly the way the navigation works with the front camera. You will never be confused which exit to take at a roundabout. Check that out!



Like the way the Tesla Model S can change lanes for you? Well, the new A-Class is capable of the same thing. You just flip the indicator, the car checks if it's safe and moves in that direction.



Even with lowered suspension and optional wheels, the new model does a better job of dealing with rougher roads than its predecessor. So we fear that if you want to buy a hatchback this year, you might even be tempted out of that reasonable Golf.



