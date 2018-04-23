autoevolution
 

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe, Cabrio Facelift to Start from 48,070 Euros

23 Apr 2018, 12:43 UTC ·
by
With sales of the coupe and cabrio versions of the nrefreshed C-Class scheduled to begin in July, Mercedes-Benz released on Monday the price list for the newest models on the block.
As the carmaker detailed back in March, the entry level of the new lineup is the C200, which uses an EQ Boost mild-hybrid, paring the combustion engine to a 48-volt on-board network with a belt-driven starter-alternator.

The system is supposed to assist the engine with an additional 14 hp in the time it takes for the turbocharger to build its maximum pressure. A gliding mode with the engine switched off is also possible thanks to the EQ Boost system.

This entry-level model will retail in Germany for a price of 48,070 euros ($58,900). That’s including  19% VAT, but not taking into account additional options such as a driving assistance package (2,499 euros) or fully digital instrument display (892 euros).

The same C200, when presented in the 4MATIC configuration, will retail for a bit more, 50,450 euros ($61,700). It too can be purchased with the above options, as well as with others, like the 3D hard-disc navigation (2,915 euros) or additional sound system (416 euros).

The only diesel in the range, the C220d, will sell for 50,807 euros (62,100). It offers an engine with a smaller displacement than its predecessor, but packs an additional 24 hp, bringing the total output to 194 hp.

The most powerful of the facelifted cabrio and coupe C-Class versions is the AMG C 43, fitted with a 3.0-liter V6 engine that delivers 390 hp. The price tag on this one matches its performances, as it will sell for at least 70,120 euros ($85,800), without any optional packages.

The new C-Class is instrumental in the carmaker’s success in the following years. Mercedes-Benz appears to have put a lot of work into it, offering the model in a total of four body styles, including for the AMG versions.
