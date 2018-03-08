2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA Spied Up Close at Gas Station, Confirms Baby CLS Look

Mercedes-Benz has used the Geneva Motor Show to introduce the 2019 A-Class, with the fourth generation of the hatchback kicking off the automotive producer's compact offensive. We're talking about a range that will also include the second-generation GLA, a slightly larger and more butch GLB crossover, along with the second coming of the CLA and an A-Class Sedan.

Compared to the current CLA, the 2019 model will offer extra cabin space, along with a bank of screens (just like the S-Class), so the passengers will enjoy the generation change just as much as the driver. That's right, the new CLA will share the showrooms with a sedan version of the new A-Class . And while we've spied both on multiple occasions, the latest prototype sighting allows us to focus on the first.The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA was spotted completing extreme weather testing in Sweden, with the spy photogs managing to get up close and personal with the newcomer while the test car was grabbing lunch at the gas station.While the prototype still features cladding and a psychedelic wrap, it's not difficult to notice the strong "baby CLS" aura of the compact model. And since the third generation of the CLS has received mixed reviews in terms of the design, we're looking forward to seeing the new CLA.Oh, and by the way, those of you who just can't wait for these visual gaps to be filled will be reminded that the 2019 CLA has already been rendered The slopping roofline model will share most, if not all the engines of the new A-Class. For now, the hatchback is offered with an 163 hp 1.33-liter turbo and a 2.0-liter turbo four producing 224 hp. On the diesel front, a 116 hp 1.5-liter mill, which comes from Renault, is the only current offer.As far as Affalterbach matters are concerned, the fourth-gen A-Class will be offered in two Mercedes-flavors, one sitting in the 300+ hp output zone (the A35/A40) and a range-topper that will go past the 400 hp mark (the A45/A50).And while the first powerplant will certainly show up on the CLA, we'll have to wait and see if the four-door coupe also gets the all-out motivation.Compared to the current CLA, the 2019 model will offer extra cabin space, along with a bank of screens (just like the S-Class), so the passengers will enjoy the generation change just as much as the driver.