Corbellati Missile Hypercar Looks Unfinished In Geneva, Because It Is Unfinished

As it’s often the case with up-and-coming automakers, Corbellati is more show than go. That’s the impression left by the Italian company at the Geneva Motor Show
, where the Missile looks like a work-in-progress, the progress being at 20 percent or thereabout.
In addition to the appaling paintwork, the front splitter, headlights, wheels, and aerodynamic diffuser at the rear appear to be unfinished. There’s also the matter of panel gaps, as well as the blacked-out windows. The latter were made black for a reason, with the Missile not having a functional cabin at this stage of development.
The truth of the matter is, the car exhibited in Geneva is far from the renderings the jewelry maker-turned-automaker
uploaded on its website. It doesn’t help either that the Missile sports a 9.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with a claimed 1,800 horsepower and 1,733 lb-ft (2,350 Nm) of torque instead of the hybrid powertrain announced three years ago.
If you thought that the ridiculousness ends here, you’re in the wrong. According to Corbellati, the aerodynamic qualities of the car and the drivetrain are capable of getting the Missile to speeds “over 500 km/h.”
That’s 311 miles per hour, a velocity that not even the likes of the Hennessey Venom F5 can dream of for the time being.
Described as “a union of elegance and technology”
and “the fastest road jewel of the world,”
the Missile features a carbon fiber chassis rounded by carbon fiber bodywork, double wishbone suspension with in-board dampers and air springs, and a six-speed transmission.
What kind of gearbox
, Corbellati refused to comment if it’s a manual or an automatic. On the other hand, the company confirmed the presence of a limited-slip differential and carbon-ceramic brakes with six-piston calipers.
What’s your take on the Missile? Is this so-called hypercar nothing but automotive vaporware or is Corbellati capable of putting it into production, matching the quoted performance figures? Have your say in the comments section.