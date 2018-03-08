Renault EZ-GO Living Room on Wheels Unveiled in Geneva

Since we are almost certain to be able to take rides in fully autonomous vehicles in the years to come, why not do so in style? Why should we sit in car seats, facing forward for no reason whatsoever, and not in comfortable couches, facing our friends?

Presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the EZ-GO (short for who knows what) is the first of a series of concept cars focused on mobility services that will be unveiled throughout the year by the French manufacturer.



The EZ-GO is a



Renault envisioned the concept as some type of driverless Uber service, available on demand via an app or at fixed stations, and intended for individuals and small groups. It should, in theory, be used to complement passenger cars and public transport.



“We designed Renault EZ-GO to be an iconic symbol for cities. This electric, autonomous concept explores the positive potential impact of shared mobility for all,” said Laurens van den Acker, Renault’s head of Corporate Design.



“Visually appealing and integrated into the urban environment, it offers an unprecedented 360 degree open window on the city and a convivial space for people to relax and enjoy the ride.”



