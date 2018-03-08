autoevolution
Techrules Unveils Amazing Turbo Jet Ren RS in Geneva

A troop of 1,287 horsepower, trapped inside a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque. This is what Chinese company Techrules brought this year at the Geneva Motor Show.
Called Ren RS, the fighter jet-style contraption is a hybrid supercar meant for high-speed track racing only. To be sold “to an exclusive band of customers” in the following couple of years, the Ren RS can be specified for different race series requirements.

The huge amount of power is being generated thanks to a system the Chinese have been trying for a little over a year to promote. They call it Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle (TREV), a system that supposedly combines aerospace and electric vehicle technologies.

As per the explanations given by the Chinese, TREV passes air drawn into the microturbine through a heat exchanger where heat from the exhaust air is transferred to the cold intake air. The air is then compressed before it is ignited.

Technorules says the energy generated by the compressed and heated fuel-air mixture is channeled at very high speeds to turn the turbine vanes. The circuit is completed by hot exhaust gas going back through the heat exchanger and getting recuperated.

The modular drivetrain of the Ren RS can be configured with four or six axial flux, liquid-cooled electric motors. In the four motor setup, each wheel is powered by an electric motor, while the six motor one gives one motor to each of the front wheels and two for each of the rear ones.

The four motors will give the Ren RS 858 horsepower and 1,560 Nm of torque, while the bigger arrangement outputs 1,287 hp and 2,340 Nm of torque.

The car will draw and store power in purpose-built 28.4 kWh battery packs installed in the two lateral pods. Paired with the combustion unit, the Ren RS can go on by its business for 1,170 km on 80 liters of fuel.
