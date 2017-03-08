Techrules Unveils TREV GT96/GT96 In Geneva, It Has Swiss License Plates

They recruited the right people, as you can observe, as the firm has brought its TREV GT96/AT96 at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
. The difference between the two models is the fuel they use: the AT96 is made to run on aviation-grade kerosene, which is supposed to provide it with an additional performance on the track, while the GT96 is fueled with biogas. The latter model is made for the road, and the company said it wants to build a road-going car soon.
TREV is not short for Trevor, but an acronym for a Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle
, which means that this is an EV that has a turbine to boost its range.
That turbine can burn multiple types of fuel, but it may be optimized to operate on certain blends. Its creators claim that the efficiency level of this solution exceeds the results of conventional range-extended electric vehicles by about 50%.
Techrules has fitted these cars with six electric motors each, which add up to 1,044 HP
and a massive 6,372 lb-ft (8,639 Nm) of torque. The rear wheels have two engines each, while the ones in the front settle with a single driving force.
The result is a car that can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.5 seconds, while top speed is electronically restricted to 218 mph (350 km/h). The maximum estimated range exceeds 1,243 miles (2,000 kilometers).
If the figures presented above have not impressed you in any way, its average fuel consumption in the plug-in mode is just 0.18 liters/100 kilometers, which is the equivalent of 1,569 mpg. Its prototype began tests at the Silverstone track last month, but the production version is still a few years away.
The plan is to build
a low-volume supercar
inspired by this design, and launch it within a couple of years. Later on, Techrules wants to offer mass-market city cars, but we are still a long way from that moment.