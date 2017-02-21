Chinese Company Techrules Announces Production Supercar For Geneva Motor Show

Techrules, a China-based automotive company, will unveil a production version of its supercar at this year’s Geneva Motor Show
.
Fabrizio and Giorgetto Giugiaro have designed the vehicle in question
, and it will feature a revolutionary propulsion system
. Techrules calls the setup Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle, which means that this is an extended-range electric vehicle that gets its power from a turbine.
The driver’s seat is centrally positioned in the vehicle, and the access to the passenger compartment is done using a fighter jet style canopy. In other words, the only door will open vertically, and you will have to “climb” into the supercar made by Techrules. Customers are promised a “theatrical arrival” at any destination, and the automobile is said to offer “exceptional visibility.”
The interior is claimed to be covered in premium quality materials, which is something to be expected from a supercar these days. The chassis was developed by L.M. Gianetti, an international motorsport specialist.
However, this vehicle has a modular design, which will enable its makers to develop new versions of it once the first one is established on the market.
Other features include laser headlights, a rearview camera with “star-burst” reversing LEDs, and a stunning design. We do not have any performance specifications at the moment, but we expect it to be quick, especially if you consider the term “supercar,” which has been announced with its scheduled presentation.
The previous statements made by Techrules regarding their supercar referred to a combined power output of 1,044 hp, along with a 0-60 mph (96 km/h) acceleration time of just 2.5 seconds.
When the concept car that preceded the production model was revealed, the company’s representatives mentioned a top speed of 350 km/h
(217 mph).
It will not be the fastest supercar in the world, that is for sure, but it could be quick and eco-friendly, which would lead to the creation of a new niche in this field. Its maximum range is estimated at 1,200 miles (1,930 km), which is untouchable for any other model in the supercar class.