Chinese RenRS Hybrid Supercar to Show Up at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

For several years now, one Chinese company has proven very active when it comes to showing stuff in Geneva. It is called Techrules , and so far has promised supercars and a revolutionary propulsion system based on "revolutionary turbine-recharging technology." We’ve seen none of that making it into production so far.This year, Techrules will unveil yet another hybrid supercar at the Geneva event. Called RenRS, it is a single-seater race car based on the Ren supercar previewed last year at the same venue.Just like last year’s Ren, the RS uses the turbine-recharging technology we mentioned earlier, officially called Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle, or TREV. Using that, but also a 28.4 kWh Lithium-Ion Polymer battery and two electric motors, the supercar develops a staggering 1,287 hp and can go on by its business for 1,170 km on 80 liters of fuel.Being the monster that it is, the RenRs will only be available for track use. Techrules says that in the next couple of years, it will be delivered to “an exclusive band of customers.”What we get, however, is that the car is the means for Techrules to promote TREV. So far, in almost a year since its introduction, not much progress has been made with this revolutionary technology, despite the fact the Chinese company says “is also working to establish key partnerships with several global automotive and non-automotive companies to further the development of its range-extending proprietary micro-turbine technology.”Full details about the RenRS are included in the document attached below.