Less Powerful Ford Mustang Bullitt to Sell in Europe, Shows Up in Geneva

Having fueled the whole muscle car era back in the late 1960s, Steve McQueen’s iconic Bullit movie had tremendous success in the United States. Not so much in Europe, in part due to the fact that half of it was trapped behind the Iron Curtain, while the rest was too busy defending itself against the original Beast from the East.
Still, this will not stop American manufacturer Ford from selling the Bullit version of the new Mustang on the Old Continent, even if most of its buyers will not be able to say what the Bullit designation stands for.

In Europe, the Mustang will enter production in June and will bring an uprated 5.0-liter V8 engine under the hood, good for 457 hp and 529 Nm of torque, a touch less than the power on the table for the American buyers.

Two exterior colors will be available for the European market, the Shadow Black and the Dark Highland Green. Completing the exterior look are 19-inch Torq Thrust-style wheels, red Brembo brake calipers and a faux Bullitt fuel-filler cap.

On the interior, each Mustang Bullitt will feature an individually numbered plaque in place of the traditional Mustang emblem on the passenger-side dashboard.

“Nothing captured the spirit and excitement of Mustang quite like that amazing car chase in ‘Bullitt,’” said Steven Armstrong, group vice president for Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

“The new Mustang Bullitt will pack a similar punch when it goes on sale this year with more power, exciting new features like rev-matching and B&O PLAY audio, and - just like Steve McQueen - dripping with understated cool.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the movie’s release. The original 1968 Ford Mustang which stared in the movie, now worth some $4 million, has embarked on a world tour that will last for 12 months.

The first appearance of the Bullit Mustang will be at the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance on March 9-11. In April, it will show in Washington, D.C., at the Cars at the Capital exhibition.
