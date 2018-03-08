BMW i8 Roadster Meets its Fans in Geneva

The highly anticipated start of production for the second model of the i8 range has been announced before the start of the Geneva Motor show by BMW
. The new plug-in hybrid roadster is currelty at Palexpo for visitors to admire and our photographers to bring you pics from the scene.
9 photos
According to BMW's announcement
earlier this month, the i8 Roadster
will be produced in Leipzig, with the first models expected to come off the assembly lines together with the first example of the updated coupe version.
This minor facelift for the i8 Coupe will not bring extensive changes regarding appearance but will see the model getting newly designed frameless gullwing doors made from CFRP with an aluminum outer shell.
Both models of the i8 range will be powered by an updated version of the lithium-ion battery used in the i8 until now. This new unit will have a cell capacity of 34 Ah, up from the current 20, meaning the range of the coupe will now be 55 km (34 miles), and that of the Roadster 53 km (33 miles).
In electric mode, the i8 with improved underpinnings will generate 144 horsepower, while the combined output including the 1.5-liter turbo is 369-hp. Zero to sixty mph acceleration for the model is 4.2 seconds.
“We are proud to produce another top-notch product at our plant,”
said Hans-Peter Kemser, Leipzig plant director.
“An important factor for that is the know-how and long-time experience of our employees in Leipzig with the production of electric vehicles. “
According to BMW, the hybrid i8 is the world’s highest-selling sports car of its type. It is produced at the same facility where the i3 and i3s are being manufactured and from where 130 i models are being shipped to dealers each day.
In the United States, the i8 Roadster will be sold from later this year for $163,300