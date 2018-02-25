autoevolution
 

2018 Corbellati Missile Concept Coming To Geneva With Overoptimistic Performance

A staggering 1,800 horsepower and 1,733 pound-feet of torque. That’s what you should expect from the Corbellati Missile Concept, which three years ago was described as “the fastest hybrid hypercar in the world” by the Italian company on Instagram.

If that sounds too good to be true, it sort of is considering that any information whatsoever regarding the hybrid portion of the powertrain has disappeared since then.

To this effect, the main page of Corbellati’s website now lists the Missile Concept as “the fastest hypercar in the world,” with the world premiere set for the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. What’s the source of all that get-up-and-go, you ask?

A 9.0-liter V8 with two thumpin’ great turbochargers, of course! The engine, which is larger than the 8.4-liter V10 in the Dodge Viper, is mated to a six-speed transaxle, sends the goodies to the rear wheels, and benefits from a limited-slip differential.

“Our goal,” says Corbellati, “is to create a car with unique performance and unique design, just like a jewel.” Not sure about the jewel, but in regard to exterior design, it’s hard not to associate the front with the Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 Stradale.

The chrome-finished air intakes on the hips of the car, meanwhile, have that Spyker feeling to them. The design of the five-spoke wheels, on the other hand, can be attributed to lots of cars from the past and the present, including the Ferrari F40.

These being said, look at the design of the Missile once again. It’s not the latest word in terms of aerodynamic efficiency and downforce, but despite it all, Corbellati aims for a top speed of 310 miles per hour (498 km/h).

We’re big fans of up-and-coming auto companies here at autoevolution, but the Missile Concept is as far off from reality as a reliable weather forecast of a period of more than a week.
