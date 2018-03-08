David Brown Automotive Comes To Geneva With Speedback Silverstone Edition

From the first glance, the differences in exterior design between the GT
and Silverstone Edition are obvious, starting with the mesh-styled grille and rally-like lights integrated into the grille. Look even closer, and you’ll spot less chrome trim on the car, an artifice that makes the aluminum-bodied Speedback look a lot better.
Inspired by the Aston Martin DB5, which came out in 1963 under the supervision of David Brown
, the SpeedbackSilverstone Edition blends the classically correct British flair with an engine rated one step above the stirring Jaguar F-Type SVR.
The Jaguar-developed 5.0-liter V8 under the scooped hood develops 601 horsepower and 565 pound-feet of torque, a noticeable improvement over the Speedback GT’s 503 ponies. Coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission, the supercharged blunderbuss can thrust the car to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. Maximum velocity, by contrast, is limited by the electronic nannies to 155 mph (250 km/h).
All of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is sent to the rear wheels, representing another bragging right over the AWD F-Type SVR
. And speaking of the Leaping Cat, David Brown announced in Geneva that production of the Silverstone Edition is limited to 10 vehicles. Ten, that’s all there is, and the pricing reflects that.
Have a wild guess at the retail price of this retro-modern Bondmobile. Without further beating around the bush, it’s $860,000 before even looking through the options and customization list. And without taxes. Then again, cars such as the Speedback Silverstone Edition are in a league of their own in terms of exclusivity.
On that note, why Silverstone and not something else? Here’s what the company’s chief executive officer has to say about the nomenclature: “Ever since David Brown Automotive relocated to Silverstone, we have wanted to mark the significance of the circuit’s aeronautical and motorsport heritage.”