autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

David Brown Automotive Comes To Geneva With Speedback Silverstone Edition

8 Mar 2018, 9:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Remember the Speedback GT from the 2017 Geneva Motor Show? For this year’s edition of the Swiss get-together, David Brown Automotive brought a special edition of the Speedback, which is named after the Silverstone circuit in the UK.
17 photos
David Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone EditionDavid Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone EditionDavid Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone EditionDavid Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone EditionDavid Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone EditionDavid Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone EditionDavid Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone EditionDavid Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone EditionDavid Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone EditionDavid Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone EditionDavid Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone EditionDavid Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone EditionDavid Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone EditionDavid Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone EditionDavid Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone EditionDavid Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone Edition
From the first glance, the differences in exterior design between the GT and Silverstone Edition are obvious, starting with the mesh-styled grille and rally-like lights integrated into the grille. Look even closer, and you’ll spot less chrome trim on the car, an artifice that makes the aluminum-bodied Speedback look a lot better.

Inspired by the Aston Martin DB5, which came out in 1963 under the supervision of David Brown, the SpeedbackSilverstone Edition blends the classically correct British flair with an engine rated one step above the stirring Jaguar F-Type SVR.

The Jaguar-developed 5.0-liter V8 under the scooped hood develops 601 horsepower and 565 pound-feet of torque, a noticeable improvement over the Speedback GT’s 503 ponies. Coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission, the supercharged blunderbuss can thrust the car to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. Maximum velocity, by contrast, is limited by the electronic nannies to 155 mph (250 km/h).

All of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is sent to the rear wheels, representing another bragging right over the AWD F-Type SVR. And speaking of the Leaping Cat, David Brown announced in Geneva that production of the Silverstone Edition is limited to 10 vehicles. Ten, that’s all there is, and the pricing reflects that.

Have a wild guess at the retail price of this retro-modern Bondmobile. Without further beating around the bush, it’s $860,000 before even looking through the options and customization list. And without taxes. Then again, cars such as the Speedback Silverstone Edition are in a league of their own in terms of exclusivity.

On that note, why Silverstone and not something else? Here’s what the company’s chief executive officer has to say about the nomenclature: “Ever since David Brown Automotive relocated to Silverstone, we have wanted to mark the significance of the circuit’s aeronautical and motorsport heritage.”
David Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone Edition 2018 Geneva Motor Show david brown automotive retro grand tourer v8
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverJAGUAR XJR575JAGUAR XJR575 LuxuryJAGUAR XE SV Project 8JAGUAR XE SV Project 8 MediumJAGUAR XF SportbrakeJAGUAR XF Sportbrake Medium PremiumJAGUAR XJR15JAGUAR XJR15 ExoticAll JAGUAR models  