David Brown Automotive Teases New Car With a Set of Helmets, It Will Be British

The British company called David Brown Automotive
plans to launch a new car, which will bring a “twist” on an automotive icon from the country.
The all-new model will be an entirely bespoke automobile, which will be customizable for its clients. It will be launched along with two special edition models that will have “Inspired by” in their names.
Evidently, to keep things a secret, the firm from Coventry has not specified what base model will it use, or what will be the inspiration for the next project. Instead, it published a teaser image with two retro-styled helmets. They appear to be from the late 60s or early 70s, but some influenced from the 50s are not excluded.
The two helmets are joined by a pair of sunglasses, a handkerchief, and a set of goggles and a textile mask for the second helmet, which is an open-face model.
The new car will be built in Silverstone, at the company’s new headquarters. Capacity will reach about 100 units per year, on top of the ones made for the existing model, called the Speedback GT
. The latter is a coach-built model based on a Jaguar XK
, but it looks like an Aston Martin
DB5.
The firm has already explained that the new product will be more affordable than its debut model, and that it will be a “modern interpretation” of a “classic British icon.” The truth will be revealed this week, in London, and clients of the product have already seen it.
At this point, we began to question if the new model will be a roadster, or if the coupe will remain the preferred body style for this company. While the Jaguar
E-Type could have been one of the choices, we are not sure they could make it more affordable than their first product.
Other British cars, including an extensive list of roadsters from Triumph and MG, come to mind, but we will just have to wait a few more days to see what they have selected to offer to their elite audience.