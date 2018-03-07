Mercedes-AMG GLE 53: Is This It?

autoevolution
7 Mar 2018
Mercedes bombarded us with debuts of all-new and revised cars in Geneva. If there's one thing we took away, it's that the inline-6 engine will play a significant role going forward.
We're confident in saying that the next generation of GLE-Class SUV will have a "53" model that wears the AMG badge. However, we're not 100% sure this is it.

The W167 GLE-Class prototype you see in the video below was spotted around Stuttgart while undergoing road testing. Just like in the case of previous sightings, some of the camouflage has come off.

However, the air intakes at the bottom of the bumper are still hidden, suggesting that they could play a functional role... at least the one on the right of the SUV.

The grille is also perfect if we're to believe that this is a 53 AMG model. The 63 would have a bulging Panamericana front end, while the AMG Line pack would use different horizontal bars.

The one thing holding us back is the twin exhaust pipes, which are rectangular. We expected to see quad pipes, like in the case of the C43 facelift and the CLS 53. However, we could just be dealing with an early prototype.

The sound coming from those mufflers is spot-on for a well-tuned six-cylinder turbo. However, the GLE should also have a less powerful "450" version of the new Mercedes 3-liter mill. What's the difference?

Well, in the case of the CLS, the 450 makes 367 HP while the AMG model delivers 435 HP. Both have 4Matic AWD and a 9-speed automatic. However, the CLS 53 gets to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, 0.3s faster. On second thought... there's not much of a difference.

Here's another cute piece of Mercedes design we can easily see in this video. The headlights have two brow lines, just like the E-Class, signaling the GLE's place in the SUV range. Following that logic, the GLS should get three. And yes, the GLC already has a single LED brow.

