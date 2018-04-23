Yaris GRMN Acceleration Test Is an Exclusive to Listen to the Supercharged 1.8-L

The Yaris GRMN is not a hot hatch. It's a museum piece in the making. It makes you take a second look and wonder if it's still that stupid small Toyota you're looking at.

31 photos



But the Yaris is old, nearing the end of its life and not marvelous in the corners. Toyota wanted to show it still had a pulse that didn't need a BMW engine or co-developed platform.



But just like the chubby, dorky kid, the Yaris showed amazing dedication. It spent a lot of time on the test tracks, and we don't just mean the Nurburgring.



Toyota has never fully committed to the hot hatch market. It has offered a few warm ones, but we doubt anybody remembers or loves any of them. The GRMN could be the start of something amazing, but it's built in very limited numbers and costs a lot of money. Videos like this one will, for many people, be the only contact with the car.



Despite its comedic looks, the GRMN wants to be taken seriously. It's got lowered suspension, big wheels a body kit and, most importantly, a central exhaust pipe.



Because it's supercharged instead of turbocharged, the 1.8-liter has immediate punch and feels like a big naturally aspirated engine. You plant your foot down in second or third gear, and the limited slip differential has no problem shuffling the 218 horsepower around However, you shouldn't expect mind-blowing performance. The 0 to 100 km/h time of 6.5 seconds is about the same as the



We don't know why Toyota made this car. It's never going to help sell the Yaris, a supermini who's sole merit is reliability. Usually, to make a significant sports hatch, you have to start with a fantastic chassis. That's why the Type R is baked into the genes of the regular Civic.But the Yaris is old, nearing the end of its life and not marvelous in the corners. Toyota wanted to show it still had a pulse that didn't need a BMW engine or co-developed platform.But just like the chubby, dorky kid, the Yaris showed amazing dedication. It spent a lot of time on the test tracks, and we don't just mean the Nurburgring.Toyota has never fully committed to the hot hatch market. It has offered a few warm ones, but we doubt anybody remembers or loves any of them. The GRMN could be the start of something amazing, but it's built in very limited numbers and costs a lot of money. Videos like this one will, for many people, be the only contact with the car.Despite its comedic looks, the GRMN wants to be taken seriously. It's got lowered suspension, big wheels a body kit and, most importantly, a central exhaust pipe.Because it's supercharged instead of turbocharged, the 1.8-liter has immediate punch and feels like a big naturally aspirated engine. You plant your foot down in second or third gear, and the limited slip differential has no problem shuffling the 218 horsepower around However, you shouldn't expect mind-blowing performance. The 0 to 100 km/h time of 6.5 seconds is about the same as the Polo GTI or the Clio RS. We're more excited about what the next Fiesta will have to offer.