Is the Toyota Auris GRMN a Corolla Hot Hatch Waiting to Happen?

9 Mar 2018, 16:49 UTC
by
In the past couple of decades, Toyota has been a little bit too preoccupied making Corolla after Corolla. Iven if they're styled as wildly as running shoes, they become forgettable after a while.
However, the Japanese powerhouse has finally decided to use that hard-earned cash on a mid-life crisis of sorts. After what seems like an eon, the Supra is coming back, and let's not forget the Yaris GRMN hot hatch from last year.

That thing was about as irrelevant as chewing gum after eating a whole head of garlic. However, we think that's because the Yaris platform is old and not very sporty, not to mention irrelevant on a global scale. They could have just made the GRMN as a testbed for future products, just like the 2016 Honda Civic Type R.

The Geneva Motor Show marks the debut of the new Auris hatchback, which will be sold in America or Australia under the Corolla name.

We think there's a good chance there will be a GRMN version, while an appearance pack with mild chassis mods is a certainty in Japan. This rendering by X-Tomi Design suggests a hot Auris would have a bright livery, drawing even more attention to its awkward looks. But who are we to judge?

Toyota has expressed interest in making the Auris less forgettable. Prototypes were spied testing alongside the SEAT Leon, known for its dynamic driving. There's also the powertrain changes to consider, as the larger and more powerful of the two hybrid motors that will be available has 180 HP. That might seem trivial until you realize there's never been an Auris with that much grunt.

Does Toyota have the engine technology to make a hot hatch? Well, there's the supercharged 1.8-liter they installed in the Yaris, but it seems a little... odd.

A far better solution would be to fit the 2-liter turbo, which is available on a lot of Lexus models, as well as the Toyota Crown and Harrier. Considering it delivers around 240 HP in luxury cars without sports exhausts, we think it shows promise.
