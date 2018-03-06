Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept Brings Back the Name, Looks Ready for Le Mans

It was 2002 when Toyota pulled the Supra off the Market, while the automaker started the teasing process for the return of the name back in 2014, with the help of the first FT-1 Concept. Well, here we are in March 2018, with the Geneva Motor Show marking the debut of the fifth-generation Supra in racecar form.

Sure, the name might sound odd to say the least, but maxing out the road potential of the new platform sounds like an overly tempting proposal. Fortunately, it's not difficult to turn to imagination with the aim of removing the widebody kit and the super-sized aero bits in order to get a taste of the upcoming production car's look.Fortunately, the F1 car nose, the long hood and the double-bubble roof are still here.The 180-inch length of the concept confirms the pretty compact stance of the Mk V Supra prototypes - the sportscar is still testing . And if we factor in the lightweight material mix used for the vehicle (composite panels and polymer windows), we should end up with an impressive scale number.Oh, and if you're wondering about the significance of the "90"s found on the car, this has to do with the A90 internal code of the new Supra, since the fourth-gen model came with the A80 code.Developed together with the new BMW Z4 , the 5th incarnation of the Toyota Supra will feature a multitude of six- and four-cylinder engine options, with the rumor mill talking also talking about a performance plug-in hybid powertrain.The racecar will obviously be entered in Japan's Super GT touring car series, but it might also see Toyota entering the World Endurance Championship (think: Le Mans) and America's WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.While the nameplate of the road car lineup is not clear yet, we're expecting the US market to get the newcomer under the Toyota badge. Nevertheless, other parts of the world could see the newcomer landing under the recently-introduced GR go-fast sub-brand.And since GR machines have started being offered in multiple flavors, with GRMN being the top one ( Yaris GRMN , anybody?), we could see the Supra getting the Gazoo Racing Masters of Nurburgring badge.Sure, the name might sound odd to say the least, but maxing out the road potential of the new platform sounds like an overly tempting proposal.