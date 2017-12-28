2018 VW Polo GTI Is Competent But Not Fun, Says Review

It will be a few more months until we find out which is the most fun little hot hatch of 2018. But while the 1.5-liter in the Fiesta ST is a big unknown, the new Polo GTI is exactly as expected.

While everybody expected a 200 horsepower tail-happy puppy, we knew all along that the German engineers would play it safe. This next review suggests that has to do with the Polo's big brother the Golf GTI. But it's not like that car was ever described as a hooligan in family hatchback clothing. Heck, they don't even give you a handbrake to tug on."Sensible" is the Volkswagen way of doing things, as the company knows rocking the boat is not the way to build a loyal following.The reviewer acts all surprised that the new baby GTI is comfortable even on optional 18-inch wheels. But anything less than that and people wouldn't buy it. Oh, and by the way, it's not based on the MQB platform, though the idea of a modular toolkit is strong with the little rascal.Before we repeat the fact that it's not as exciting as a hot hatch should be, we have to run you guys through the specs. The 5-door hatchback weighs 1,355kg with the DSG (you can't buy a manual yet). Its version of the 2-liter turbo makes 200and 320 Nm of torque, meaning it's got the same power but more twist than the Clio RS and the Golf 5 GTI.It's also relatively economical (rated at 7.7 l/100km around tow) and will do the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 6.7 seconds under ideal conditions. Usually, we'd criticize Volkswagen for overpricing its cars, but at €23,950, it's one of the cheapest cars you can buy with a 2-liter turbo. For the record, a T-Roc 2.0 TSI would set you back €31,000.