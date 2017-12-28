autoevolution
 

2018 VW Polo GTI Is Competent But Not Fun, Says Review

28 Dec 2017, 21:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It will be a few more months until we find out which is the most fun little hot hatch of 2018. But while the 1.5-liter in the Fiesta ST is a big unknown, the new Polo GTI is exactly as expected.
27 photos
2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery
While everybody expected a 200 horsepower tail-happy puppy, we knew all along that the German engineers would play it safe. This next review suggests that has to do with the Polo's big brother the Golf GTI. But it's not like that car was ever described as a hooligan in family hatchback clothing. Heck, they don't even give you a handbrake to tug on.

"Sensible" is the Volkswagen way of doing things, as the company knows rocking the boat is not the way to build a loyal following.

The reviewer acts all surprised that the new baby GTI is comfortable even on optional 18-inch wheels. But anything less than that and people wouldn't buy it. Oh, and by the way, it's not based on the MQB platform, though the idea of a modular toolkit is strong with the little rascal.

Before we repeat the fact that it's not as exciting as a hot hatch should be, we have to run you guys through the specs. The 5-door hatchback weighs 1,355kg with the DSG (you can't buy a manual yet). Its version of the 2-liter turbo makes 200 HP and 320 Nm of torque, meaning it's got the same power but more twist than the Clio RS and the Golf 5 GTI.

It's also relatively economical (rated at 7.7 l/100km around tow) and will do the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 6.7 seconds under ideal conditions. Usually, we'd criticize Volkswagen for overpricing its cars, but at €23,950, it's one of the cheapest cars you can buy with a 2-liter turbo. For the record, a T-Roc 2.0 TSI would set you back €31,000.

2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Polo GTI Polo GTI
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Polo GTIVOLKSWAGEN Polo GTI CompactVOLKSWAGEN T-RocVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN Golf SportsvanVOLKSWAGEN Golf Sportsvan CompactVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 Doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTEVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTE CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  