White Lamborghini Urus With Red Interior Is Apparently For Sale

5 photos
The Lamborghini Urus is just the latest in a long line of $200,00 SUVs. However, it's probably going to be the most talked about for a while.
Every sighting of the first SUV
in Lambo history is precious. That's why we're sharing this video of a white Urus that's supposedly for sale. We don't think it's real, as there's no link and the YouTube channel doesn't look all that legit'.
We found another clip (also probably not the original copy) of an identical white Urus with a red interior. Are there two of them out there? Not likely. So, we're just going to treat this as another supercar sighting.
Lamborghini has been prepping the Italian factory to produce up to 3500 of these monsters by 2019. For the record, Audi sold 30,000 Q7s last year in the U.S. alone.
Yet we can't see it as "special," especially after seeing the interior. We definitely wouldn't sell our Huracan to buy this thing.
Look past the futuristic dashboard design and a lot of the technology seems to be borrowed directly from the Audi A8 (the Q8 isn't out yet), like digital dash and infotainment. Even the font on the steering wheel buttons is Audi-like.
The first modern Lamborghini 4-seater also has displays added to the back of the headrests. But we've seen them in the Audi A8 as well. Carbon fiber dash? You can get that in a car a third of its price, and the sunroof looks positively ordinary.
Of course, you can't ask Lamborghini to make its own parts, since it would increase the cost of the car too much. But you don't notice the R8 components in the Huracan as much. Also, there's nothing overwhelmingly positive to be said about the engine. It's just a twin-turbo 4-liter that doesn't sound all that good.
Still, lots of people are going to buy the first Lambo SUV.