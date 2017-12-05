2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Sporty Looks in New Photo Gallery

Just a few months after the regular model, Volkswagen is launching the all-new 2018 Polo GTI. It's the well-rounded hot hatch that combines pace with practicality and comfort, just like its big brother.

Being based on the new MQB A0 platform, the new Polo GTI is improved in some key areas. You can't buy it as a 3-door, but this 5-door is almost as practical as that of the Golf. The body is a little bit lower, wider and longer.

The GTI suspension is 15m lower. At the front, a larger anti-roll bar and wishbone suspension with kingpin offset take car of the cornering. Adjustable dampers are also fitted. Unlike the MINI Cooper S, which features an independent setup, this one has a torsion-beam rear axle with integrated anti-roll bar. It's slightly less sophisticated but lighter and more compact.

What do you think of the styling? We're not huge fans, but we can't hate it either. The GTI treatment includes new bumpers and skirts. There's a little bit too much red going on at the front, but many people will get a discreet black or grey. Reed Blue Metallic also looks like a good fit.

The interior features a lot of toys. For example, the 2018 model can be fitted with a digital instrument cluster and could even park itself at the press of a button. Red accents make the dashboard into a bold statement. The seats and steering wheel look remarkably similar to the ones in the larger Golf GTI.

You can only buy it with a DSG gearbox at the moment, but a 6-speed manual should be available next year. Speaking of which, prices start at €23,950 in Germany, which is pretty reasonable. Of course, the big news here is the new engine, a 2-liter turbo with 200 metric horsepower and 320 Nm of torque. It makes the classic Polo GT look agricultural, boasting a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 6.6 seconds compared to over 15s for the original.