Murdered Out Mercedes-AMG G63 Rendering Has Epic Japanese Style

The key to a good rendering is to defy expectations, at least when you're not showing something that will be built, like a Honda or Toyota. We're confident that the G63 put together by Yasid Design is unlike anything in the world.
The style is very Japanese without going into cultural appropriation territory. This country is where you'll find a Lamborghini turned into an RWD drift car or a family minivan scraping the ground on supercar wheels.
That kind of innovation is seen in this rendering but pushed to an unrealistic level. Well, you could theoretically make something like this, but it would cost at least half a million, if not more.
Just the stance alone would probably require a new type of chassis because the G-Class axles just can't go that low. It would be easier to take a touring car platform and try to put a carbon fiber replica of the body over it than start with the real deal. And what about that crazy engine? Like a GT-R dragster, this Merc has way too many large turbochargers peaking out from the wrong places. We counted two under the hood and two more behind the places where side intakes used to be.
Things also get messy in the exhaust department, as four tips have been piped through the front fenders like on your favorite Messerschmidt. This is not the kind of G-Class you take out for a leisurely cruise. It's the sort you rob a bank and run from the police in.
A super-low, super-wide G63 would have a roll cage — Scratch that, we see G65 badges on the back, so Yasid envisioned it with a V12. All the oil in the Middle East isn't going to satisfy this kaiju. Do we need to call Godzilla to fight this thing?
