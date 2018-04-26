autoevolution
 

BMW M850i xDrive Reviews Discuss All-Wheel Steering, Adjustable Anti-Roll Bar

26 Apr 2018, 18:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The BMW 8 Series spent most of its time testing in Germany, endlessly lapping the Nurburgring. But before signing off on their product, engineers took handed it over to the media in North Whales.
5 photos
BMW M850i xDrive Reviews Discuss All-Wheel Steering, Adjustable Anti-Roll BarBMW M850i xDrive Reviews Discuss All-Wheel Steering, Adjustable Anti-Roll BarBMW M850i xDrive Reviews Discuss All-Wheel Steering, Adjustable Anti-Roll BarBMW M850i xDrive Reviews Discuss All-Wheel Steering, Adjustable Anti-Roll Bar
We learned a bunch of stuff about the M850i, this particularly handsome version of the 8er. While we all wait for the official reveal in June, we recommend watching a review like the one shot by YouTuber Shmee150.

First things first, the 8 Series is not a coupe version of the 7 Series. It's got its own thing going on - a combination between Porsche 911 and Bentley Continental GT. The technology is different too, including the engine.

While many other BMW models have a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine, the one in the M850i is totally re-worked. It's got new turbos running 350 bar of pressure, new bearings, pistons, and a new coating. Not only does it make a meaty 530 HP and 750 Nm of torque, but it's also hooked up to a new 8-speed auto from ZF, which is supposed to be faster.

The black bag treatment means you won't get any 0 to 100 km/h times, but 4 seconds sounds reasonable. Also, BMW seems to have fixed the sound problem plaguing most of its M cars. This by itself will gibe Mercedes-AMG reason to be worried.

As it's supposed to drive like a real sports car but also be very comfortable, the 8 Series has an electro-mechanical anti-roll bar, just like Bentley is using. And like the 911, the 8er will be available with four-wheel steering which BMW calls Integral Active Steering.

And you don't just get any old xDrive, as active torque vectoring is standard, at least on this M Performance version. All these things mean Comfort and Sport Plus driving modes have never been further apart.

The car is obviously going to look great, and everybody is going to want the brutish M version, not the sleeker regular one. But the bit that puzzles us is how they made such a long car with rear seats the size of those in the Audi TT.

2019 BMW 8 Series BMW M850i xDrive 8 Series BMW Review
Tank Vs. Well How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes Digital Light First Look The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
BMW models:
BMW M2 CompetitionBMW M2 Competition CoupeBMW 4 Series CoupeBMW 4 Series Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series CabrioBMW 4 Series Cabrio Coupe CabrioBMW X4BMW X4 Medium SUVAll BMW models  
 
 