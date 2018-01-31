autoevolution
 

Forgotten BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Gets a Positive Review

Rumor has it that BMW plans to cut the Gran Coupe from the range due to slow sales, along with a few convertibles. But while the car has its flaws, there are benefits over the normal 3 Series sedan.
After laying dormant for many years, the 4 Series Gran Coupe got a mid-life facelift, and it's this version that the UK reviewer focuses on. New headlights, taillights, and other minor tweaks have been made to the car. Classy is a word that describes both the BMW and Sophie, who's reviewing it.

The mid-life review also includes the latest iDrive infotainment screen with a touchscreen and the digital dashboard. It means that the Gran Coupe is not that far off from the cabin feel of the X3, for example.

The thing that really caught our attention is the discussion about the engine range because it's rare for somebody to recommend a twin-turbo diesel engine above all others.

Although the 435d's 3-liter diesel is older than the one found in the 540d, for example, it still does a great job of balancing power and fuel economy. If the latter is your primary concern, then go for the base 420d Gran Coupe with 190 HP, but you will be missing out on everything this chassis is capable of.

While on the subject of recommendations, Sophie also mentions the fact that xDrive affects fuel consumption or that the M Sport version is stuffer and needs to be coupled with adaptive dampers. Good to know!

The Gran Coupe is more relaxed than the regular 4 Series, having a GT character. It's also not as sexy as a real four-door coupe like the Mercedes CLS, but it's as practical in the trunk department as the Audi A5 Sportback, thanks to a liftgate.

The 435d powertrain, while technically a flagship, should be considered more of an all-rounder. While the car doesn't come with an M4 version, there is the 440i xDrive, which can be combined with M Performance exhaust and engine tuning for worry-free tuning potential.

