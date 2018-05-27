Rebecca Jackson's Review of the BMW X3 Is Pleasing to Watch

Everybody has an opinion on the all-new BMW X3, so much so that the internet is flooded with reviews. But watching Rebecca Jackson doing her job is like... Martha Stewart was making an excellent dessert.

SUV . It sold well all over the world and was ahead of its time. But now it faces stiffer competition than ever. You can probably buy a Tiguan with similar equipment for less money, but people still want the X3 because it's got that badge.



We watched Rebecca's reviews partly because we're curious what she has to say, but also to see what she's been up to. Miss Jackson has worked with several YouTube channels and unless we're mistaken is now the representative for an organic juice company. The outfit she's wearing is a credit to the X3, very sporty yet elegant and in line with current trends.



Like any good BMW, the X3 is offered with a variety of 2- and 3-liter turbocharged engines. Despite the range, most customers in Europe are going to opt for the xDrive20d. It's excellent on fuel and has a good resale value. However, if your commutes are short, you could also have a gasoline 2-liter motor.



Getting back to the xDrive20d, she says it's not the most refined in the segment but has less NVH than the Discovery Sport. Also, the X3's handling is excellent, but the new Audi Q5 somehow has more grip in the corners.



The SUV does all the usual practicality things. However, you won't want to miss Rebecca's review of the rear seats and trunk.



