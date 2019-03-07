autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Investindustrial Buys Majority Stake In Morgan Motor Company

7 Mar 2019, 7:43 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
Founded in 1910 by Henry Frederick Stanley Morgan, the British automaker known for three-wheelers and wooden body panels is heading into the 2020s with a different owner. Most of the company now belongs to Investindustrial, which owns a stake in Aston Martin Lagonda and Ducati.
8 photos
Morgan Aero GTMorgan Aero GTMorgan Aero GTMorgan Aero GTMorgan Aero GTMorgan Aero GTMorgan Aero GT
The deal will be completed in April 2019, and despite the change in ownership, expect Morgan to deliver the same type of cars as always. The 2019 Geneva Motor Show marks the introduction of the Plus Six with the BMW inline-six turbo and CX-Generation vehicle architecture, previewing what lies ahead for the Malvern-based automaker from Worcestershire.

“To really fulfill Morgan’s full potential and secure our long-term future, both the family and management team, felt it was essential to bring in a strategic partner,” said Dominic Riley, chairman of the Morgan Motor Company. “A partner that shares our vision and has the expertise, financial resources, and track record of success in the automotive world, to make it happen.”

Both the management and employees will have a share of the business, a model that’s certain to work wonders for the automaker’s expansion plan and financial stability. In 2018, Morgan posted revenues of £33.8 million and a net profit of £3.2 million, having sold in the ballpark of 700 cars.

The Morgan family agreed to work closely with Investindustrial to widen the lineup, and as you’d expect, the unique heritage of Morgan won’t take make a 180-degree turn. The most obvious change, given time, will be the electrification or models other than the EV3.

“We have followed the company and seen its progress for some time and see significant potential for Morgan to develop internationally whilst retaining its hand-built heritage,” declared Andrea C. Bonomi, chairman of the Industrial Advisory Board at Investindustrial.

In related news, Morgan is currently developing the successor to the Aero 8. Managing director Steve Morris made it clear the newcomer’s platform “can also cope with the predicted demands of electrification.”
Morgan Investindustrial UK industry
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
MORGAN models:
MORGAN Plus SixMORGAN Plus Six ExoticMORGAN Aero 8MORGAN Aero 8 Roadster & ConvertibleMORGAN 3 wheelerMORGAN 3 wheeler ExoticMORGAN Roadster 4 seaterMORGAN Roadster 4 seater ExoticMORGAN Plus 4 4 seaterMORGAN Plus 4 4 seater ExoticAll MORGAN models  
 
 