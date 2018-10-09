4 First of Eight Morgan Aero GT Rolls Off Assembly Lines in Blue

Anniversary Morgan Cars Bring Back The Prestige of Old, For Free

It’s not every day we get to see an impressive lineup of cars come together and offer a load of extra options for free. 9 photos



As you well know, Morgan barely manufactures a handful of cars. There’s the



As it prepares for the anniversary year, Morgan got together three of the four models mentioned (all except the Aero) above to announce a special version to fit all: the 110 Anniversary.



When carmakers say special version, they usually means some tweaks and trims made here and there for an extra cost. But Morgan says all the upgrades coming to the range will be “at no extra cost to the customer.”



First, all models will get a unique celebratory badging. Then, an “extensive list of specially selected performance and styling options” that range from new color choices to new interior trim and some minor performance upgrades.



There will be no modifications to the engines powering the cars, but a slight improvement in performance might become noticeable thanks to the use of a front valance and rear exit sports exhaust, and leather bonnet strap.



Morgan says the upgrades – which you can read all about in the document attached below – are worth thousands, but as said, will be offered for free.



For the Roadster, for instance, £8,000-worth of options will be offered, and for the Plus 4 £8,700-worth of freebies. For the 3-Wheeler, the Morgan gifts amount is a tad smaller, a total of £3,300.



“The ‘110 Edition’ vehicles are the beginning of our celebrations, and we look forward to making further exciting announcements throughout 2019,” said in a statement Morgan’s managing director Steve Morris.



