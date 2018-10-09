autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Anniversary Morgan Cars Bring Back The Prestige of Old, For Free

9 Oct 2018, 12:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
It’s not every day we get to see an impressive lineup of cars come together and offer a load of extra options for free.
9 photos
Morgan 110 Anniversary carsMorgan 110 Anniversary carsMorgan 110 Anniversary carsMorgan 110 Anniversary carsMorgan 110 Anniversary carsMorgan 110 Anniversary carsMorgan 110 Anniversary carsMorgan 110 Anniversary cars
Luckily, the Morgan Motor Company is getting ready to celebrate its 110th anniversary next year, and they had to do something to rise to the occasion.

As you well know, Morgan barely manufactures a handful of cars. There’s the 3 Wheeler, the Plus 4, the Roadster, the Aero and a bunch of special versions for them. 

As it prepares for the anniversary year, Morgan got together three of the four models mentioned (all except the Aero) above to announce a special version to fit all: the 110 Anniversary.

When carmakers say special version, they usually means some tweaks and trims made here and there for an extra cost. But Morgan says all the upgrades coming to the range will be “at no extra cost to the customer.

First, all models will get a unique celebratory badging. Then, an “extensive list of specially selected performance and styling options” that range from new color choices to new interior trim and some minor performance upgrades.

There will be no modifications to the engines powering the cars, but a slight improvement in performance might become noticeable thanks to the use of a front valance and rear exit sports exhaust, and leather bonnet strap.

Morgan says the upgrades – which you can read all about in the document attached below – are worth thousands, but as said, will be offered for free.

For the Roadster, for instance, £8,000-worth of options will be offered, and for the Plus 4 £8,700-worth of freebies. For the 3-Wheeler, the Morgan gifts amount is a tad smaller, a total of £3,300.

“The ‘110 Edition’ vehicles are the beginning of our celebrations, and we look forward to making further exciting announcements throughout 2019,” said in a statement Morgan’s managing director Steve Morris.

Morgan did not say when the anniversary models will become available.
Morgan Morgan 3 Wheeler Morgan Plus 4 Morgan Roadster anniversary
press release
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is It Cheating? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
MORGAN models:
MORGAN Aero 8MORGAN Aero 8 Roadster & ConvertibleMORGAN 3 wheelerMORGAN 3 wheeler ExoticMORGAN Roadster 4 seaterMORGAN Roadster 4 seater ExoticMORGAN Plus 4 4 seaterMORGAN Plus 4 4 seater ExoticMORGAN 4/4 2 seaterMORGAN 4/4 2 seater ExoticAll MORGAN models  
 
 