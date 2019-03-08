SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch and ISS Docking in Pictures

Porsche Says 20,000 People Want the Electric Taycan

With months left until the official premiere of the Taycan, Porsche’s first-ever electric vehicle, a huge number of people have already expressed interest in buying one. 12 photos



If we are to count that all the 20,000 paid the deposit, the total amounts to about EUR 50 million raised from registration fees alone. That's enough to pay for the build of more than 400 Taycan cars – we estimated the price to be around EUR 120,000 for one.



“The overwhelming interest in the Taycan shows us that our customers and fans are just as excited about the first Porsche electric athlete as we are – and we’ve therefore increased our production capacities,” said in a statement Detlev von Platen, Porsche executive in charge with sales.



“The Taycan will be the most sporty and most technically advanced vehicle in its segment – a true Porsche.”



The production version of the Taycan will be launched in September with a design that was not yet made public but was largely previewed by the



The electric powertrain was not officially detailed in full either, but Porsche confirmed the car will have a range of 500 km (311 miles), as tested in the NEDC cycle.



For the hefty price paid for the car,



