Porsche Says 20,000 People Want the Electric Taycan

With months left until the official premiere of the Taycan, Porsche’s first-ever electric vehicle, a huge number of people have already expressed interest in buying one.
At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the German carmaker said more than 20,000 people “already registered to join a list of prospective buyers” and paid the EUR 2,500 registration fee in Europe.

If we are to count that all the 20,000 paid the deposit, the total amounts to about EUR 50 million raised from registration fees alone. That's enough to pay for the build of more than 400 Taycan cars – we estimated the price to be around EUR 120,000 for one.

“The overwhelming interest in the Taycan shows us that our customers and fans are just as excited about the first Porsche electric athlete as we are – and we’ve therefore increased our production capacities,” said in a statement Detlev von Platen, Porsche executive in charge with sales.

“The Taycan will be the most sporty and most technically advanced vehicle in its segment – a true Porsche.”

The production version of the Taycan will be launched in September with a design that was not yet made public but was largely previewed by the Mission E concept.

The electric powertrain was not officially detailed in full either, but Porsche confirmed the car will have a range of 500 km (311 miles), as tested in the NEDC cycle.

For the hefty price paid for the car, Porsche customers will likely receive unique charging solutions. In the U.S., for instance, buyers will get three years of free charging for the Taycan, through Volkswagen’s Electrify America. In Europe, 49,000 charging locations will be made available in a single package.

The car will use two permanently synchronous motors, one for each of the axles and capable of developing 600 horsepower. Naught to sixty two mph acceleration time has been measured to be less than 3.5 seconds.
