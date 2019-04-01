autoevolution

Vintage Cadillac Bursts Into Flames, Rolls Down The Street And Crashes

When it rains, it pours: two friends planning to go for a ride in a vintage Cadillac ended up running for their lives and watching a scene like you’d only get to see in action movies.
Luckily, one of them still had the presence of mind to pull out his cellphone and record the whole thing, or else we wouldn’t have a story to talk about. The incident happened last week, in a quiet neighborhood in Chattanooga, Tennessee. You can see the footage at the bottom of the page as well.

The DailyMotion site notes that the friends had already gotten in the car and were ready to leave, when they noticed smoke coming out from under the hood. They immediately called 911 and ran to a safer distance, from where they could record.

And it’s a good that they did, considering what happened next. As firefighters were struggling to put out the flames and the two mates were praising them for their swift response, the car began rolling forward. Apparently, the brakes had burned out and gravity took its toll.

The car, now completely engulfed in flames, jumped the curb and then switched direction, heading straight for a neighbor’s house. It stopped short of it when it crashed into a tree.

“My friend and I were going for a drive in his 1970s caddy when we saw some smoke come up from the engine,” the man who recorded the strange incident says. “We turned the car off immediately and got out and called 911. When the fire department arrived they started hosing the car down and not 20 seconds later, the breaks burned and the car just went down the hill with gravity!”

We have to say, for a couple of dudes who just lost a vintage Cadillac, they sound quite chirpy, but maybe that’s the shock of what they’re seeing play out in front of them.

